NCA moves Content into the Cloud with iCognition
The National Capital Authority (NCA) has selected a secure cloud service from solution provider iCognition to handle document and record management under a 3-year contract.
On behalf of the Australian Government, the NCA is responsible for overseeing the development and preservation of Canberra and the Australian Capital Territory.
Originally formed in 1921 as the Federal Capital Advisory Committee (FCAC) to oversee the construction of Canberra, its functions are now managed by the NCA which was established in 1989 when the Australian Capital Territory was granted self-government.
The NCA required a robust and reliable system to manage records and documents efficiently.
iCognition will provide NCA with its Content Manager-as-a-Service, EDRMSaaS, which empowers organisations to effectively manage records through a combination of manage-in-place and central records models.
Compliance and security are paramount when handling sensitive government information, and iCognition's cloud-based solution adheres to global records management standards, including ISO15489 and ISO16175, as well as security standards like ISO27001 and government IRAP assessment to the level of PROTECTED. This ensures that the NCA's information is not only efficiently managed but also handled securely, meeting all compliance and governance requirements.
The NCA's decision to choose iCognition builds upon the successful transitions of other Federal Government clients who have benefited from the enhanced compliance and content services offered by Content Manager Cloud. Notable Federal Government clients already utilising iCognition's services include the Department of the Treasury, Australian Office of Financial Management, and the Australian Digital Health Agency.
According to Nigel Carruthers-Taylor, Principal at iCognition, clients are increasingly turning to cloud services not just to reduce costs but also to embrace future innovation. The cloud-based approach facilitates regular updates and new enhancements, providing the NCA with the opportunity to extend a standard Content Manager solution to iCognition's Ingress Content Services Platform.
Ingress extends a standard Content Manager system with technologies such as Enterprise Search, Artificial Intelligence, and content functions that can be accessed directly from corporate applications and Microsoft 365.
“iCognition is proud to partner with the National Capital Authority in their journey towards efficient document and records management. By leveraging our industry-leading solutions, the NCA will experience greater efficiency, enhanced compliance, and a seamless path to future innovation,” said Nigel Carruthers-Taylor.