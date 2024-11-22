Castlepoint hits key stage in AFP rollout

Castlepoint has announced completion of the first stage of deployment of its in-place records management solution at the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

The AFP, as the principal federal law enforcement agency of the Australian Government and a member of the National Intelligence Community, handles vast amounts of sensitive data in its mission to prevent, investigate, and disrupt serious crime, while also providing national security support and protective services. It has more than 7,000 employees.

In 2021 the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) published a report highly critical of the AFP’s record-keeping processes and practices, including its extensive use of file shares, and recommended the implementation of an Electronic Document and Records Management System (EDRMS).

It found that “The AFP’s poor digital record-keeping is a risk to the integrity of its operations.”

“… [it] keeps more than 90 per cent of its digital operational records in network drives which are not considered by the National Archives of Australia (NAA) to be appropriate for that purpose.

“The AFP does not have the capacity to identify all digital records that it holds on any individual or entity. [and] the AFP does not have an EDRMS and by its own reckoning, ‘has digital records in approximately 700 business systems’.

The AFP responded in 2023 issuing a 3-year contract to CastlePoint to manage and leverage sensitive and valuable information across its network using the company’s Explainable AI (XAI) platform.

Solution provider iCognition was also contracted in 2023 to deploy OpenText Content Manager as the AFP’s record-keeping platform, also over a 3-year period.

Castlepoint has now completed the initial deployment and system interfaces to provide a single view of 4.5 Petabytes of sensitive AFP data, enabling enterprise-grade search, audit capabilities, privacy and cyber risk management, and compliant records governance with autoclassification.

“AFP has extensive obligations for compliant information management as the volume of digital records it holds proliferates, combined with the need for investigators to quickly access the data they need,” said Rachael Greaves, CEO of Castlepoint.

“Castlepoint integrates information discovery, audit, privacy, cybersecurity, records management, and Generative AI governance into one capability, providing a comprehensive view across AFP’s entire environment to apply security and compliance processes, reducing risk.”

Castlepoint’s XAI is currently used in two-thirds of Australian federal government portfolios, managing over records across 1.6 million systems. The platform has identified and protected more than a quarter of a billion sensitive and high-risk records, automatically applying appropriate retention rules for preservation or lawful destruction.

https://www.castlepoint.systems/