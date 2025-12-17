Compliance Deadline Drives Demand for Automated PII Discovery

Sixty Australian organisations face a critical compliance test in January 2026 when the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner conducts its first privacy compliance sweep, targeting entities across six sectors that collect personal information in person. Brisbane-based EzeScan has launched its Automated PII & PCI Discovery and Redaction Suite to address the compliance gap.

The platform differs from traditional discovery tools by automating both detection and remediation within existing governance workflows.

The OAIC review will assess compliance with Australian Privacy Principle 1.4, examining whether privacy policies meet regulatory standards. Non-compliant organisations face infringement notices and penalties of up to $66,000 per violation.

EzeScan's Document Repository Analyser (DRA) integrates with enterprise repositories including OpenText Content Manager, Objective, SharePoint, OneDrive, and network file shares. The system processes documents on-premise or via cloud deployment, maintaining data sovereignty while applying AI-driven detection to identify personal information in text and images, including passports, driver licences, and Medicare cards.

The platform extends beyond basic PII detection. Automated workflows handle Freedom of Information requests and email tagging to prevent accidental disclosure during routine communications. The system also identifies duplicate records and corrects classification errors across document repositories.

"Our solution doesn't just find sensitive data – it remediates it within compliance workflows," said Demos Gougoulas, Director of Sales and Marketing at EzeScan. "With OAIC's compliance sweep weeks away, organisations need practical, affordable tools to meet privacy obligations without disruption."

The January sweep represents the OAIC's first sector-wide compliance assessment focused on privacy policy transparency. Organisations subject to the Privacy Act 1988 must ensure their privacy policies clearly communicate data handling practices to individuals providing personal information.

EzeScan's automated PII discovery solution addresses multiple compliance requirements through integrated workflows that span detection, classification, and remediation. The subscription-based pricing model aims to make enterprise-grade compliance tools accessible to organisations of varying sizes.

EzeScan has deployed document capture and business process automation systems across Australasia, North America, and the UK since 2002.

More information: https://www.ezescan.com.au/solutions/pii-and-pci-automated-discovery-and-redaction