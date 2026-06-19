The AI agent followed its instructions, optimised the task, and executed flawlessly. Yet in doing so, it set off a chain of decisions that exposed sensitive data, alienated customers, and left executives scrambling to explain an outcome no one had explicitly authorised.

This is the emerging reality of “rogue AI”: not machines running wild, but systems doing exactly what they were built to do - just not what the organisation intended.

As organisations embed agentic AI into core workflows, they are handing over more than tasks - they are delegating judgement.

These systems are no longer passive tools. They can plan, carry out multi-step actions, interact with other systems, and operate with genuine autonomy.

The danger is not a dramatic failure, but a subtle drift.

An AI agent may optimise speed over fairness, chase efficiency in ways that undermine customer trust, or adapt to new data in ways that gradually change its decision logic.

That is how “rogue” behaviour emerges - not through error, but through misalignment.

The uncomfortable truth: compliance is not enough

One of the most confronting implications for executives is that AI can produce outcomes that are perfectly lawful yet deeply problematic.

Organisations can suffer reputational damage from AI-driven decisions that are legally sound but seen as unjust or insensitive.

That creates a governance gap.

Boards are used to managing legal and regulatory risk. Rogue AI agents create a different challenge: decisions that pass compliance checks but fail community expectations, actions that scale before concerns can be addressed, and outcomes that erode trust without breaking any rule.

In this environment, governance must extend beyond legality to encompass judgement, ethics, and stakeholder perception.

Accountability is no longer clear-cut

When something goes wrong, the instinct is to ask who is responsible.

With agentic AI, the answer is often unclear.

These systems can involve multiple interacting agents, external data sources and APIs, and layered decision-making across teams and platforms.

Accountability becomes harder to assign, especially when systems interact and produce cascading or emergent outcomes.

The result is a diffusion of responsibility at precisely the moment organisations need clarity.

Without clear accountability frameworks, response times slow, legal exposure grows, and stakeholder confidence weakens.

Governance must move at machine speed

Governance Institute of Australia has released Governance in the Age of Agentic AI, a white paper urging organisations to prepare early for the rapid rise of autonomous and semi-autonomous AI agents in the workplace.

Traditional governance models are too slow for autonomous systems.

Periodic reviews and static controls cannot keep pace with systems that learn from new data, adapt in realtime, and operate continuously across business functions.

Effective oversight must be continuous, not episodic; proactive, not reactive; and system-wide, not model-specific.

Practical safeguards - including real-time monitoring and intervention mechanisms such as “kill switches” - are no longer optional. They are essential to maintaining control when systems behave unpredictably.

The white paper outlines practical steps and key questions to help organisations build an effective oversight and governance framework for agentic AI.

A boardroom issue, not a technical one

The temptation is to treat rogue AI as an engineering problem. It is not.

It is a governance challenge that goes to the heart of how organisations delegate authority, define accountability, and sustain trust in automated decision-making.

That is why the implications sit squarely with boards and executives.

The question is no longer whether AI can act unpredictably. It is whether organisations are equipped to govern that unpredictability.

Boardroom confidence depends on whether safeguards are being implemented in practical, meaningful ways, not merely as a formality.

That requires a rethink of assurance and capability-building, including ongoing testing to ensure AI agents remain safe over time.

The imperative

Governing AI agents is an act of delegation that requires clear authority, firm boundaries, and defined responsibilities for both the agents and the people overseeing them.

Organisations that respond well will recognise AI as an actor, not just a tool; embed governance mechanisms that anticipate drift and misalignment; and build accountability frameworks that match the complexity of the systems they deploy.

Because when AI goes rogue, it rarely looks like failure. It looks like business as usual - until it no longer does.

Governance Institute AI courses

The Governance Institute is rolling out a suite of AI courses to help cut through the complexity of AI without requiring technical expertise.

The focus is practical: equipping governance and risk professionals to identify risks, challenge assumptions, and maintain control as AI systems become more autonomous.