Teramind Launches AI Governance Platform

Workforce intelligence vendor Teramind has launched what it describes as the first platform to provide enterprise-grade governance and audit trails across AI tools and autonomous agents - including unsanctioned "shadow AI" tools that employees are using without IT approval.

Teramind's own internal research found that more than 80% of workers now use unapproved AI tools, one-third have shared proprietary data with unsanctioned platforms, and 49% actively conceal their AI use from IT.

The broader trend is supported by external data: Deloitte reports that worker access to AI tools rose 50% in 2025, and McKinsey data cited in the announcement indicates 23% of organisations are already deploying autonomous agentic systems. (

Teramind AI Governance is positioned as a no-new-infrastructure solution that activates from day one. It captures prompts, responses, and autonomous agent actions across named platforms including ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, and Claude Code, as well as shadow AI tools detected through execution pattern analysis rather than application signatures.

This approach to detection - identifying AI tool usage by behavioural pattern rather than known application identifiers - is significant for organisations where employees access AI via browser-based tools that may not be visible to standard endpoint controls.

The platform includes visual evidence capture via screen recording and OCR, full transcripts of autonomous agent activity, and automatic enforcement of existing security policies against AI agents.

Compliance coverage includes SOX, HIPAA, CMMC, FedRAMP, SOC 2, ISO 27001, and the EU AI Act - a broad scope relevant to organisations in regulated sectors managing multi-jurisdictional compliance obligations.

https://www.teramind.co