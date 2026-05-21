Nitro Automate targets AI agents

Nitro has launched Nitro Automate, a product designed to embed document processing capabilities into AI agents, automation platforms and enterprise applications.

The PDF and eSignature vendor said the new product can programmatically process thousands of documents per second. Operations include format conversion, file merging, data extraction and eSignature tracking.

Nitro Automate can be deployed in three ways. The first uses the Model Context Protocol (MCP), with a Nitro MCP connector for Claude available now and broader marketplace availability planned.

The second uses pre-built connectors for low-code and no-code platforms including Microsoft Power Automate and Zapier. The third embeds Nitro API calls directly into custom applications using any programming language supporting HTTP requests.

The platform runs on cloud infrastructure certified to SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 and HIPAA compliance requirements. Nitro said customer data is processed only for the specific operation requested and is never used to train AI models.

It embeds Nitro’s document processing capabilities into any agent or system, including CRM, ERP, HR, AI platforms, and custom-built applications.

“Most companies are still building their document workflows manually,” said Cormac Whelan, CEO, Nitro Software.

“We built Nitro Automate to ensure that never has to happen again. Nitro embeds wherever work happens - your agents, your platforms, your applications - and handles your documents automatically.

“Teams are not only more productive, they can redirect their time and energy to work that actually drives the business forward.”

https://www.gonitro.com