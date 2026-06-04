Nutrient adds agentic AI to Workflow platform

Document intelligence vendor Nutrient has expanded its Workflow automation platform with agentic AI capabilities. The vendor positions the product as an orchestration layer for document-heavy enterprise processes including onboarding, approvals, compliance and audits.

The company said Workflow combines its document infrastructure, process orchestration and AI agents in a single platform.

Nutrient AI agents handle repetitive document tasks including data extraction, routing and validation. Humans retain control over higher-risk decisions and exception handling.

The vendor said AI operates within defined workflows rather than outside them, with configurable controls at each step depending on the sensitivity of the task.

New capabilities include natural language form-building, agentic policy-driven recommendations for approvers, document-to-structured-data transformation for downstream routing, and audit trails covering every action and decision.

Co-founder and CEO Jonathan Rhyne said enterprises do not lack tools but struggle to make document-heavy work reliable and repeatable at scale.

"Nutrient Workflow brings documents, process logic, and intelligent automation together into a single, governed system, so organizations can move faster without losing control," he said.

https://www.nutrient.io