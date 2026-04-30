Sovereign AI needs workflow control, not just data borders

As enterprises accelerate deployment of agentic AI systems, Automation Anywhere has published a framework arguing that conventional sovereign AI approaches - focused primarily on data storage location - are insufficient for workflows where AI agents actively execute tasks across multiple systems and jurisdictions.

The company's "spectrum of control" model defines sovereignty across five dimensions: where data and metadata reside; how data is processed and whether it is copied or moved; who controls access and encryption keys; where actions are performed; and which legal jurisdictions govern data access. The model is positioned as a response to enterprise environments where workflows routinely span multiple clouds, on-premises infrastructure, and regulatory regimes.

According to McKinsey research cited by Automation Anywhere, three-quarters of countries have implemented data localisation rules, creating compliance complexity for global enterprises attempting to standardise AI operations.

For organisations in sectors such as financial services, healthcare, or government, agentic AI that moves data across systems to complete tasks introduces new audit and liability exposure that data residency controls alone do not address. (

Automation Anywhere's Agentic Process Automation (APA) platform is cited as supporting flexible deployment across cloud, multi-cloud, and on-premises environments without requiring data centralisation.

Key governance capabilities include composable architecture avoiding vendor lock-in, action and workflow controls defining how AI agents operate across environments, and audit trail requirements for compliance and responsible AI obligations.

The announcement does not include new product releases or pricing changes. It is primarily a positioning statement that reframes a product capability narrative around an emerging enterprise concern - AI governance as agentic systems move from analysis to execution.

https://www.automationanywhere.com