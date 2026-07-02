From Task Bots to Goal-Driven Agents: Capgemini

The core leadership question for enterprise AI is no longer "can we build an agent?" but "can we delegate decisions safely at scale?", according to a new Capgemini point of view on agentic process automation. The consultancy argues organisations that succeed treat agentic automation as an operating-model change rather than a one-time tooling upgrade.

The report, Agentic Process Automation for Customer First Organizations, positions agentic process automation (APA) as the next evolution beyond workflow standardisation and robotic process automation. Goal-driven AI agents sense, decide and act across customer journeys and enterprise processes, combining AI reasoning with enterprise orchestration and governance.

Governance by design is a central theme. Capgemini argues agents require explicit guardrails - policies, thresholds, approvals and audit trails - with autonomy boundaries defining where agents can safely act and where human judgment must remain. The design goal is what the report calls safe autonomy: automation that is explainable, recoverable and governed through human oversight.

The report notes that after early experimentation, clients are increasingly focused on agentic control planes: governance structures and technical layers that oversee customer flows across front, middle and back office, ensuring auditability, recoverability and accountable decision-making.

Capgemini's proposed enterprise architecture includes a semantic layer that translates enterprise context for agentic interpretation, an agent fabric connecting tools and systems through managed APIs and MCP, and an agent control plane covering identity and trust, policy governance, safety monitoring, and audit and compliance evidence.

Defined business processes and workflows remain essential, particularly in regulated environments, the report stresses. What changes is the execution model: agents contribute to outcomes alongside humans and deterministic automation, coordinating decisions and actions within defined boundaries while human specialists retain authority for high-risk decisions and exceptions.

The POV sets out industry applications across banking, insurance, telecommunications and the public sector, and a phased delivery framework running from initial scoping through to scaled operation. It concludes that success lies not in deploying isolated AI capabilities but in transforming the operating model to enable orchestrated, customer-centric outcomes.