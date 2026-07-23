Boutique Partner Wins Dual Microsoft Recognition

A Sydney-based Microsoft specialist Informotion has been ranked alongside global systems integrators including Accenture, Avanade, Capgemini and TCS in a new analyst assessment

Informotion was recognised in two ISG Microsoft Partner Ecosystem quadrants: Microsoft Azure Data Transformation and AI Services, and Microsoft Productivity and Business Process Services. The recognition places the firm among a select group named across both categories. ISG, or Information Services Group, is a global technology research and advisory firm.

Founded in 2013 with a background in records, information and data management, Informotion works with government, financial services, education, utilities and pharmaceutical organisations. It helps them build AI-ready data foundations for Copilot and agentic AI while maintaining governance and compliance.

The ISG assessment highlighted the firm's strengths in data-first failure remediation, records-to-agent execution, regulated workflow accelerators and senior-led delivery.

Bridging records management and AI

A key differentiator cited is the firm's ability to bridge traditional information governance with Microsoft transformation. It combines expertise in OpenText Content Manager, formerly TRIM, EncompaaS and RecordPoint with Microsoft 365, Copilot Studio, Dynamics 365, Power Platform and Azure AI. ISG recognised its capability in discovery, classification, enrichment, policy enforcement and records management before AI agents consume enterprise data.

"Being recognised by ISG alongside global systems integrators, some employing more than 400,000 people globally, is a significant milestone," said Shane Parsons, chief executive at Informotion.

"Organisations need trusted data, strong governance and business processes designed for AI from the outset."

Siddharth Idnani, lead analyst at ISG, said, “Its ability to blend local Australian market knowledge with end-to-end Microsoft expertise positions Informotion as a strong choice for mid-market, corporate & highly regulated enterprises undertaking complex Microsoft-led transformations and evaluating global systems integration partners.

The recognition follows Informotion's acquisition of InTouch, which expanded its scale and customer reach.