Affinda agent handles end-to-end IDP configuration

Document automation vendor Affinda has launched an AI agent that builds end-to-end document workflows through a single natural language conversation. The Melbourne-headquartered firm claims it can compress configuration cycles that previously took six to nine months.

The Affinda Agent configures ingestion, splitting, classification, extraction, validation and integration steps from a plain-language description of the user's documents, business logic and target systems.

Users can inspect, adjust or reject each proposed configuration before it takes effect. The agent runs inside the existing Affinda Platform and connects to more than 2,800 business systems.

Affinda claims its platform is now the only intelligent document processing (IDP) solution that configures an entire document workflow through a single natural language conversation.

Andrew Bird, Head of AI at Affinda said: “For too long, the barrier to document automation hasn't been the AI - it's been the setup. Every other approach still requires technical teams to stitch together the workflow: ingestion, splitting, classification, extraction, validation, integration - each piece configured separately.

“We’ve collapsed that entire process into one conversation. That’s not an incremental improvement; it’s a different category of product.”

In 2025 Affinda launched a new platform deploying AI agents with persistent Model Memory, enabling custom workflows without lengthy training cycles.

https://www.affinda.com