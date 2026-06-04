Flexor Preps Unstructured Data for AI in Snowflake

A persistent barrier to production-grade enterprise AI - that agents lack sufficient business context to deliver consistent results - is the target of a new integration between Flexor’s AI Context Engine (ACE) and the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

The integration processes unstructured enterprise content - emails, call transcripts, PDFs, support tickets, and notes - and transforms it into structured, AI-ready context that operates within Snowflake without moving data to external systems.

The core problem ACE addresses is well-documented across enterprise AI deployments: large language models and AI agents produce unreliable outputs when they lack organisational knowledge - company-specific terminology, naming conventions, relationships between documents, and accumulated institutional context.

Many AI projects stall at the pilot phase because of this gap. Flexor's approach is to build a context layer from existing unstructured data rather than requiring organisations to manually curate knowledge bases.

By running natively within Snowflake, the integration allows organisations to process their unstructured content without it leaving their existing secure environment - a meaningful consideration for enterprises in regulated industries.

Flexor says ACE normalises, deduplicates, and standardises unstructured inputs, maps relationships between documents, emails, attachments, and conversations, and produces a consistent context layer shared across all LLMs and AI agents within a deployment.

The claimed benefit is that all agents and applications work from the same organisational understanding, reducing inconsistencies that emerge when separate pipelines apply different preprocessing to the same source material.

"Enterprise AI is stuck because AI agents don't know the business," said Or Zabludowski, CEO of Flexor.

"By partnering with Snowflake and integrating ACE natively into the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, joint customers gain a new layer: rich organizational context derived from their own unstructured data, including emails, calls and PDFs, living securely inside Snowflake. AI agents can perform as if they have known the organization for years."

https://flexor.ai