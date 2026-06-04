Clarra and NetDocuments Bridge the Document Gap

Legal teams managing complex litigation portfolios have long operated across disconnected systems - switching between case management platforms and document repositories to track obligations, deadlines and files.

A new integration between cloud-based case management platform Clarra and document management system (DMS) provider NetDocuments aims to eliminate that switching.

The partnership allows legal teams to access and manage NetDocuments workspaces and files directly from within the Clarra platform. Users can create a matter in Clarra and automatically generate a corresponding NetDocuments folder structure or link existing NetDocuments repositories to active matters.

Document repositories connect to Clarra matters, keeping case data, deadlines and obligations aligned in a single interface.

The integration preserves the NetDocuments interface for users who are already familiar with it, which the companies say reduces change management and training requirements.

Live document repositories tied to matters are intended to reduce duplicate files and version control errors.

Clarra's integration model reflects a broader strategy of supporting legal technology stacks assembled from specialist best-of-breed tools, rather than requiring adoption of all-in-one platforms. The company says it integrates with more than 6,000 applications.

https://www.clarra.com