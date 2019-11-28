How to Avoid These 9 Digital Transformation Mistakes: Gartner

Culture hacks, a growth mindset and lean startup thinking can help your enterprise to execute a powerful vision for digital transformation.

Digital technology has unleashed many trends that will fundamentally transform enterprises, industries and even society as a whole. An enterprise digital transformation program demands that business and top leaders harness the efforts of all, continually aligning them with the journey’s objective and driving them toward that objective.

“Eighty-two percent of CEOs responding to our annual CEO Survey said they have a digital transformation program underway to make their companies more digital,” said Mark Raskino , Distinguished VP Analyst, Gartner, Inc.

“However, the survey also showed a lack of business model change penetration and other indicators, which causes us to think that many of these digital transformation initiatives may not be sufficiently deep corporate transformations.”

Digital transformation success needs to operate at three levels — corporate governance, management and execution — but we have seen companies make mistakes at all three levels that will frustrate transformation. Knowing where those mistakes may happen can help enterprises avoid falling into these traps.