Kodak Alaris INfuse wins Innovation Award

Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab (BLI), an independent evaluator of document imaging software, hardware and services, has recognized the Kodak Alaris INfuse Smart Connected Scanning Solution with its Outstanding Achievement in Innovation award in the Document Imaging Software category.

“Capture and workflow solutions are nothing new. But delivering a truly customized, automated solution typically entails server- and workstation-based software at the client site, training of end users on how to use the solution, and hours of on-site setup and ongoing maintenance for the integrator placing the system. Alaris has changed all that,” said Jamie Bsales, Director of Solutions/Security Analysis at Keypoint Intelligence.

“The INfuse Smart Connected Scanning Solution lets Alaris partners deploy turnkey business process solutions to their customers that turn complex tasks into, essentially, a press of a button on the INfuse AX scanner. And even the scanner setup is automated.”

Kodak Alaris combined several key technologies to create the distributed scanning ecosystem. At the customer site (or sites), INfuse AX Scanners are the touchpoint for end users. These smart network scanners require no PC or software/drivers, and securely transfer data, metadata and finished image files directly into a cloud-based business process created and hosted by the Kodak Alaris channel partner or solution provider (typically an ISV or integrator).

The scanner employs Kodak Alaris’ exclusive EasySetup technology, so configuring device settings is as easy as scanning in a cover sheet. The system also includes INfuse Management Software, which provides Kodak Alaris partners with easy end-user set-up, remote configuration, and fleet management.

“The inspiration for INfuse comes directly from channel partner and end user feedback,” said Don Lofstrom, President & General Manager, Kodak Alaris.

In addition to the Outstanding Achievement in Innovation award, in the past year, Buyers Lab has also recognized the Alaris E1000 Series Scanner as winner of its Summer Pick award for Outstanding Scanner for SMBs and the Alaris S2040 Scanner as winner of its Winter Pick award for Outstanding Departmental Scanner.

To learn more about the Alaris INfuse Smart Connected Scanning Solution, please visit alarisworld.com.

Kodak Alaris AX INfuse Scanner