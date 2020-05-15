The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has awarded Canberra-based Information Management and Governance specialist iCognition a new multi-million dollar contract. The win adds to iCognition’s success in the Federal government market with contracts including National Archives of Australia, Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications, Department of the Treasury, Department of Education, Skills and Employment.

The $A2.3 million DFAT deal covers the renewal of software licences for Micro Focus Content Manager, the department’s electronic records management system. iCognition beat out three other bidders via the Whole of Government Software Licensing and Services (SLS) Panel, due to the company providing the best value for money for the services.

iCognition has also announced new success for its Software-as-a-Service Content Manager offering, EDRMSaaS.Cloud, with multiple contracts transitioning Micro Focus Content Manager customers to the cloud by the end of this financial year.

Tasmania’s Department of Primary Industry, Parks, Water and the Environment has also recently adopted iCognition’s EDRMSaaS.Cloud after an exhaustive open tender process. This SaaS service is scheduled to go live in May 2020 and will involve 1200 users transitioning from network drive usage to the iCognition EDRMSaaS service that includes Content Manager, and iCognition software; RM Workspace and RM Workflow.

These iCognition products have been mature for some time. The ACT Government has relied on Information Management and Governance solutions from iCognition since 2003, with RM Workspace providing easy collaboration as the approved interface for Content Manager.

Transition to EDRMSaaS

iCognition is also transitioning many small to medium organisations to the cloud, such as the Canberra-Goulburn Catholic Education Office and The Geo Group Australia, Australia’s largest provider of private correctional services.

“The benefits of cloud are proven. iCognition successfully transitioned 2100 TRIM users at University of NSW to our cloud service, EDRMSaaS.Cloud. This service has been in operation for over 20 months now and consistently meets all Service Level Agreements, including the availability SLA,” said Nigel Carruthers-Taylor, Principal & Director, iCognition.

iCognition’s Electronic Document and Records Management System-as-a-Service (EDRMSaaS) represents 20 years of iCognition experience, intellectual property and practical knowledge. It is a high quality Software-as-a-Service offering that is based on the number one EDRMS used in Australian Government, Content Manager (formerly known as TRIM). It can also include iCognition’s award-winning RM Workspace for secure web-based end-user access and collaboration, Office365RMBot for fast and easy information governance of Office 365 information, RM Workflow to deliver easy-to-use Content Manager workflows, and RM Public View for publishing and sharing to non-Content Manager users.

Security is driving organisations to move to their Content Manager/TRIM systems to the cloud, as many organisations struggle to keep these systems updated, patched and configured to best practice and the latest security requirements. iCognition has responded by developing a government standard highly-secure and robust platform through Microsoft Azure Central, which is encrypted end-to-end, and is delivered with iCognition’s innovative solutions that provide the opportunity to re-tune application security for a more secure and usable solution. The overall result is a highly secure, robust cloud EDRMS that is fully assured and delivered with stringent SLAs. The EDRMSaaS.Cloud service sets new standards for resilience, ensuring high availability and disaster recovery from a global cloud delivered from client-selected sovereign regions.

Organisations such as UNSW, Perpetual Limited and Tasmanian Dept. of Primary Industries are realising productivity benefits and getting better value for money from their corporate information using this iCognition approach. Taking the pressure off organisations’ IT and records management staff with a platform that is up to date, upgrading and innovating each client’s solution as a service is paying immediate dividends.

Govern Office 365 using Content Manager

“Our clients are facing an information tsunami created by apps like Teams, SharePoint, Exchange and OneDrive. The Office 365 integration will be achieved using iCognition’s new codeless Office365RMBot microservice,” said Nigel Carruthers-Taylor.

Office365RMBOT is an Office 365 to Content Manager microservice that harnesses the capabilities of the Microsoft Power Automate platform with Content Manager. Office365RMBot provides codeless integration between Content Manager and Teams, SharePoint, Exchange and OneDrive, as well SAP, MS Dynamics and social media feeds. Incorporating this microservice into any Power Automate flow provides a single configurable platform for integration without developers and messy integration projects. It provides fast, agile outcomes, flexibility to make changes, and simple upgrades.

Driving an information management strategy using process automation can achieve quick and sustainable returns and is a key tool to manage information generated in Office 365.

Griffith University have partnered with iCognition to use iCognition’s new Office365RMBot to capture, manage and govern information created by Office 365 across the enterprise.

Capture records from TechnologyOne

iCognition Pty Ltd, has successfully implemented the TechnologyOne to Micro Focus Content Manager (CM) integration at Hutt City Council, NZ. iCognition has added this product to their RM Solutions suite under the name of RM TechOne Connector.

RM TechOne Connector is now in production at Hutt City Council and working well the Council is very pleased with the result. RM TechOne Connector product is now a released product in the market, and we encourage organisations using TechOne and CM to contact us to discuss how we can deliver compliance and regulation for their TechOne solution.

Other recent wins have included state government clients in NSW, Queensland and Tasmania, Rous County Council; the Financial sector; Universities and Catholic Education sector.

