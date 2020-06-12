ABBYY Launches Push for “Trustworthy” AI

ABBYY has announced a global initiative to promote the development of trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI) technology. As AI becomes ubiquitous across consumer and enterprise high-value and large-scale uses and more open source tools become available for digitizing data, the company says ethical use of accessing and training data is imperative.

A growing number of technology leaders expect fair, transparent and ethical AI systems in order to fuel the continued adoption of AI and spur innovation. In fact, by 2025, Gartner estimates 30 percent of large enterprise and government contracts for the purchase of digital products and services that incorporate AI will require the use of explainable and ethical AI.

Furthermore, three-fourths of consumers say they won’t buy from unethical companies, while 86% say they’re more loyal to ethical companies. Therefore, ABBYY made public its core guiding principles on developing, maintaining and promoting trustworthy AI technologies and advocates for other technology leaders to do the same.

“Innovation and ethics go hand in hand. As the use of AI proliferates, it is important for technology leaders to adhere to and promote the utilization of technologies that are transparent, fair, unbiased and respect data privacy,” commented Anthony Macciola, Chief Innovation Officer at ABBYY.

“By adhering to high standards with regards to the performance, transparency and accuracy of our products, we are able to deliver solutions that have a tremendous impact for our customers.”

“AI has the power to yield significant social and economic benefit,” continued Macciola. “With ethics in mind, we have the ability to transform the future in a manner that promotes innovation, accelerates technological advancements, and augments human intelligence, creativity and capabilities responsibly.”

To view ABBYY’s guiding principles and approach to adhering to and advocating for trustworthy AI principles, visit: https://www.abbyy.com/company/trustworthy-ai-policy/.