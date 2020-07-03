Top 10 reasons enterprises depend on pdfDocs for PDF editing and bundling

Dropbox reports that there are five billion PDF files in its service alone. Consider what that number would be if you included all the other file sharing and cloud storage services. There is no escaping the simple fact that PDF is everywhere and that every business needs a PDF tool.

How else would you package multiple file formats into a single file for easy and secure email distribution? Creating and printing PDFs is just the start.

There is no other file format that delivers so much: document sharing, collation, compression, reliability, and security. With pdfDocs, your users will be able to work more securely and efficiently

1. Create PDFs faster and with less effort

Create simple PDFs of Microsoft Office files, or collate many files and output them as a secure PDF binder. Users can easily optimize PDFs to meet government and legal industry requirements, including for submission to the US Patent and Trademarks Office. Plus, create and validate PDF/A files for archiving purposes and compliance with digital court filing requirements.

2. Smart editing that doesn't require conversion to Word

Make changes to your PDF documents quickly and easily with no conversion to Word needed. Working in pdfDocs users can add, remove, or rearrange pages; apply digital signatures; modify text or images; annotate, and much more. In-built text recognition unlocks the content of scanned documents, so changes can be applied quickly and easily without having to first convert the file to Word.

3. Get powerful features with Organizer Project Mode

Organizer Project Mode offers advanced features and PDF workflows. Workspaces can be set up for specific projects with a collated document set output as a single, secure PDF for easy distribution. PDFs can be imported into different Organizer Projects where all reviewing and editing processes can be actioned. From Organizer Project Mode, PDFs can be printed, merged, emailed, saved, shared on a network drive, or saved into a document management system. See the difference between the two pdfDocs Modes explained.

4. Merge documents more efficiently with the binder module

pdfDocs binder has powerful features that simplify the process of combining multiple documents into a secure PDF for easy distribution. It automates the assembly of vast numbers of documents and folders into a single PDF binder, complete with an interactive Table of Contents, Cover Page, and Bookmarks. Rather than starting over when you need to make changes to your binder, simply add new or amended documents as you go, and output to a single file when you're done.

5. Save time with systems integration

Increase productivity with a PDF application that integrates directly with your core systems, including Microsoft Office. Users save time by saving and profiling PDFs directly into the relevant folders within these leading document and case management systems.

6. Add efficiency with document templates

Organizer and Binder Project templates make routine tasks more efficient. Users can work from a standard set of documents and modify them as needed - saving hours when it comes to creating regularly-used documents, like Closing Books or Corporate Minutes. These templates will have been set up to contain the necessary folders and a cover page. All the user has to do is add the relevant files, rename or reorder them as needed, edit the cover page, and press Make Binder. Watch how to create a Binder Project from a template.

7. Add failsafe document security

Document encryption, and restrictions on printing, copying, and modifying help protect sensitive information.

pdfDocs' redaction tool allows users to permanently redact an area of their document, eliminating the risk of getting it wrong and exposing information unintentionally. Features like Pattern Search save you time by finding common types of sensitive or confidential information quickly. Then, you can redact all instances, or pick and choose.

8. Apply custom numbering sets

Take the hassle out of applying custom numbering sets across a collection of documents. Standard formats include regular page numbers, time and date stamping, and Bates Numbering. You choose how the numbering set displays in the Headers or Footers of your PDFs, giving you control over the look and feel of your documents.

9. Automatic text recognition makes scanned files editable

In-built Optical Character Recognition (OCR) capability means the contents of scanned, or photographed documents can be edited or searched. Pages on an angle are deskewed automatically to improve the quality of your digital files.

Administrators can set up Watch Folders using pdfDocs to receive files from your printer or scanner as they are created. These folders can be configured to automatically convert incoming files to text-searchable PDFs. Learn how to create, set up, and use Watch Folders.

10. Microsoft Office integration

Users benefit from easy conversion to PDF from Microsoft Office applications including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Quick and convenient PDF conversion is also available for email attachments in Outlook.

