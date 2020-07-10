ActivePDF is Acquired by PDFTron

ActivePDF, a provider of enterprise PDF automation tools and professional PDF software solutions, has announced that the company has been acquired by PDFTron System Inc.

Over the last two decades, ActivePDF has developed PDF developer tools for enterprise-wide automation, including document conversion, modification, compression, OCR, redaction, and more. Recently ActivePDF released DocSpace, a new on-demand PDF batch processing and automation tool that runs on both Windows desktops and servers, evolving the capabilities of PDF technology.

"Over the past 20 years, ActivePDF has established award-winning dependable, secure, and easy-to-use PDF tools and software applications," says Tim Sullivan, ActivePDF founder.

"The natural next step for ActivePDF is to join forces with a PDF technologies company that matches our expertise, commitment, and core values, while bringing in valuable solutions that compliment the powerful PDF automation we provide. PDFTron is a company that mirrors our attributes, while offering unique aspects and opportunities. I'm excited for this next chapter in the ActivePDF story and can't wait to take on the world with innovative digital transformation tools."

While now a PDFTron company, ActivePDF will retain their presence in Southern California, fulfilling commitments to the brand by continuing to provide world class enterprise-wide PDF solutions.

"ActivePDF is an extraordinary company with an amazing team and products," says Catherine Andersz, PDFTron co-founder and CEO. "Combining PDFTron's market-leading client-side technology and document SDKs with ActivePDF's high-volume document automation and no-code/low-code developer solutions will create an end-to-end document technology platform expediting our vision of changing the way the world works with documents."

ActivePDF.com. http://www.pdftron.com