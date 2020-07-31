TechnologyOne helps keep major rail infrastructure projects on track

The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) has enlisted TechnologyOne to digitally revolutionise its procurement systems across the 8500km national freight rail network.

TechnologyOne software will replace manual and paper-based processes across procurement including corporate, maintenance, emergency procurement, materials procurement, professional services and all project-related purchasing.

The move is the result of a comprehensive review by the ARTC which will see all procurement streamlined and maximised across the company.

ARTC Group Executive Corporate Services and Safety Kylie Gallasch said ARTC chose TechnologyOne because it needed a proven, secure SaaS solution robust enough to handle large and complex projects involving thousands of suppliers and transactions.

“TechnologyOne’s solution will allow us to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of our procurement processes as we deliver major Australian rail infrastructure projects right around the nation.

“We needed a digital solution that was up to challenge, and one that could streamline and maximise efficiency across complex projects,” she said.

“It also made sense to go with a solution that will integrate with our other systems. We’ve had a long history with TechnologyOne, and felt they understood our business,” Kylie Gallasch said.

ARTC has also enlisted TechnologyOne to deliver a new Project Lifecycle Management Solution for another of its major infrastructure projects - the $A400 million duplication of the rail freight line between Botany and Mascot in Sydney and one of the country’s busiest freight corridors.

Implementation of the TechnologyOne Procurement and Project Lifecycle Management solutions has commenced and is expected to go live over the next few months.