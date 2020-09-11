New Research Shows 1 in 3 Companies Use Robotic Process Automation

Despite the various benefits robotic process automation (RPA) implementation can bring to many industries, research shows there is still resistance to using it. RPA is software specifically developed and implemented to perform repetitive, manual tasks.

Despite resistance to RPA, a new survey report from global business technology and learning association ISACA, shows that more than half of the respondents predict their organization will implement RPA within the next five years.

The report, Implementing Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Trends in RPA Adoption, Uses and Implementation Challenges, reveals the findings from the survey of more than 2,000 ISACA certification holders on awareness and usage of RPA within their organizations.

Though a common employee concern around adopting RPA is that it could lead to job loss, only 37 percent of survey respondents cited this as a source of resistance to RPA adoption in an enterprise.

However, among the 27 percent of respondents whose organization experienced moderate or extensive resistance to RPA implementation, the fear of job elimination increases to 56 percent and becomes the primary concern.

Despite these concerns, 35 percent of respondents indicated that their organizations currently use RPA, and 59 percent believe that their organizations will start implementing RPA within the next five years. Respondents acknowledged that RPA adoption can offer a variety of benefits, including these top three:

Streamlining of internal business processes (70%) Reduction in errors (58%) Reduction in staffing costs (55%)

The survey also found that organizations realize additional benefits when using an IT auditor to assure RPA. However, of organizations currently utilizing RPA, only 38 percent of respondents say that an IT auditor assures RPA within their organization.

"Though resistance to RPA is not entirely unwarranted, the productivity and financial benefits it can provide make it a worthwhile pursuit," says Dustin Brewer, Principal Futurist, ISACA.

"That said, it is important that enterprises ensure their RPA systems are secure and that implementation supports the enterprise’s goals."

Overall, an increase in RPA adoption is expected across multiple industries, with 64 percent of respondents predicting that RPA will be implemented on a broad basis in their industry within the next five years. They highlight financial/banking (67%), manufacturing/engineering (41%) and insurance (39%) as the three top industries that will adopt RPA.

To read the complimentary survey report and guidance, visit www.isaca.org/bookstore/bookstore-wht_papers-digital/whprpa.