INFORMOTION and Sydney University recognised in ROI Awards 2020

Australian professional services and software development company INFORMOTION has announced that its client the University of Sydney has been named a winner of the 2020 Nucleus Research ROI Awards. By deploying INFORMOTION’s Fusion integration engine, Workflow Portal and custom webforms to leverage the university’s existing investment in Micro Focus Content Manager, the university achieved a 220% ROI, according to a study by Nucleus Research.

Nucleus Research completed return on investment (ROI) and total cost of ownership (TCO) analysis of The University of Sydney’s records-based case management system developed and implemented by INFORMOTION. This helped the University of Sydney connect multiple business systems to Content Manager and automate more than thirty processes to manage high-risk cases and associated documents.

Cost savings in the order of $A500,000 were achieved by using Micro Focus Content Manager and INFORMOTION’s products and services to replace the university’s existing case management system. In addition to these cost savings, the solution has automated 80% of all case management processes undertaken by administrative and academic staff, delivering a 390% increase in cases processed.

“It is a great honour to receive the ROI Award for 2020. I am grateful and humbled to have my team’s work recognised by a body as prestigious as Nucleus Research,” said May Robertson, Records Manager, The University of Sydney.

“The solution we designed, built, and implemented in partnership with INFORMOTION has successfully transformed many high-risk business processes at the University, while simultaneously fulfilling our recordkeeping compliance obligations.”

The University of Sydney is one of the world’s leading, comprehensive research and teaching universities and famed with being Australia’s first – opening its doors in 1852. In 2015 the university was identified as one of many impacted by widespread student cheating which resulted in Australia’s Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) urging all affected universities to step up protocols to stamp out corruption in the international student industry. This was the trigger for developing the much-improved records-based case management solution which has been very well received.

“A workflow using the University’s existing record-keeping software reduces administrative overheads while preserving procedural fairness for students,” said Dr Michael Spence, Vice Chancellor for the University of Sydney. “The case management dashboard now provides a level of insight into the educational integrity issues at the University, and the trends and opportunities, which the University has never had before.”

In its 18th year, the Nucleus ROI Awards recognise the top 10 technology projects of the year based on the overall value delivered by the project. Nucleus Research analysts performed an independent ROI assessment calculating the actual business benefits and ROI achieved by each project; winners were chosen based strictly on the ROI recognised from their implementation.

This year’s awards recognised the consistent return on investment Nucleus continues to track from cloud applications and people applications such as customer relationship management (CRM) and human capital management (HCM) in industries ranging from retail to education to healthcare.

“As technology options have become more complex and nuanced, selecting a solution that can potentially deliver value is only the first step,” said Ian Campbell, CEO, Nucleus Research. “The awards recognise not only that the INFORMOTION solution delivers value, but that The University Of Sydney project team successfully managed deployment and adoption to deliver bottom-line results.”

“The University of Sydney is a great example of how INFORMOTION partners with its customers. We work closely with them to understand the challenges to be addressed and combine expert consulting services with technology to deliver truly meaningful outcomes,” said Jesse Todd, Managing Director of INFORMOTION.

“We are also excited to be taking this type of solution to the next level with our Australian-developed EncompaaS technology,” said Todd. “EncompaaS will enable our customers to leverage manage-in-place capability to address enterprise information management and compliance challenges across M365, Content Manager, File Shares and other repositories.”

The full results of the 2020 Nucleus Research ROI Awards are published at https://roiawards.squarespace.com