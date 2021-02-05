DocsCorp doubles down on output with Docuble acquisition

Australia’s DocsCorp has expanded its document output management capabilities with the acquisition of Docuble, a UK-based software company that specializes in solutions for document styling, repair, numbering, and print management. The deal will see its products rolled into the DocsCorp suite.

Building on its history developing solutions for PDF editing and collaboration, DocsCorp launched into document production and assembly with the July 2020 acquisition of Verowave Technologies.

The addition of Docuble’s products to the DocsCorp platform will enable document professionals at professional service firms globally to create, compare, review, and distribute documents more efficiently and securely. It also eliminates the complexity and expense of managing and working with multiple vendors.

Sarah Hanfrey, Docuble Founder and Managing Director, said, "We have always approached our product development by really listening to our clients and striving for excellence in design. We are delighted that DocsCorp sees the value we have achieved so far. We are excited that as part of the DocsCorp team, we will be taking the products to a wider market."



"We are delighted to announce the acquisition and welcome the Docuble staff and customers into the DocsCorp fold," said Dean Sappey, DocsCorp President and Co-Founder.

"They provide us with the very best in terms of technology and will help our clients realize their "one partner, multiple solutions" vision. Combining our respective capabilities in an integrated application platform will ensure we are an integral part of the document production, review, and distribution process in law firms around the world."

The addition of Docuble means the DocsCorp document productivity platform now delivers a wide range of capabilities: template management, document assembly, document styling and repair, numbering, document comparison, PDF editing, metadata cleaning, email recipient checking, print management, document bundling, and bulk OCR processing.

Sarah Hanfrey will join DocsCorp and continue to lead the development of the Docuble products. Tim Suiter will join as Product Manager, responsible for the Docuble solutions and template management.

https://www.docscorp.com/