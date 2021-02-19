Objective ECM added to NZ ICT Common Capability Panel

Objective’s Enterprise Content Management software suite (Objective ECM) has been recently listed under Pae Hokohoko Marketplace, New Zealand’s AoG ICT panel under Content Services Software – Tier 2 in the Public Cloud Service SaaS Catalogue.

Objective ECM now joins other Objective software products on the panel, including Objective Connect and Objective RegWorks solutions.

“This is fantastic news for government agencies who are seeking a modern document and records management platform that promotes great information governance practices, excels in a wide number of use cases, and is compliant with all NZ government standards and legislative acts pertaining to information and records management,” remarked Cameron Thornton, Solution Director – Information Governance at Objective.

NZ Agencies are encouraged from the Government Chief Digital Officer (GCDO) and the Government Chief Information Security Officer (GCISO) to purchase from the ICT Common Capability Panel. This guidance applies to public service departments, district health boards (DHBs) and some crown entities.

Purchasing from the ICT Common Capability Panel offers a few benefits:

In order to achieve Tier 2, suppliers have to provide detailed information which is reviewed and confirmed appropriate by the GCDO before the endorsement is issued.

Objective is one of only a few approved suppliers for Content Services that has a Tier 2 security rating.

With the inclusion of Objective ECM, Objective has been selected to provide software offerings in 8 categories.