South Australian (SA) Records Management Service Excellence Award

Nominations are now open for The Bernadette Bean SA Service Excellence Award.

The award is established in honour of the late Bernadette Bean. It recognises and celebrates demonstrated service excellence by eligible SA award nominees who have achieved, or are working towards, best practice and improvement in:

records and information management, archive or history collection practices, research or knowledge sharing

digital records and information management (e.g. EDRMS, ECM and business system), archives or history collection technologies and digital transformation

leadership, mentoring, innovation or dedication and contribution to the industry.

The Awards Committee looking for current or past eligible SA teams/groups, new professionals, researchers, students, volunteers and other individuals (including quiet achievers or those who go the extra mile) whose outstanding records and information management, archives or history collection service deserves recognition.

The last 12 months has challenged us in extraordinary ways to find innovative, agile and resilient practices and digital solutions to help organisations, teams and individuals pivot to working and connecting remotely whilst navigating the significant impacts of COVID-19, bushfires and other disruptions. The Bernadette Bean SA Service Excellence Award provides a great opportunity to acknowledge and reward these and other outstanding achievements.

2021 award nominations are now open until 8 July 2021. The winner will be announced by 15 August 2021.

To nominate someone, head over to the award nomination form Web page to download the nomination form and view the nomination process.