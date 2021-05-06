Archive360 adds Records Management for legacy apps

Archive360 has updated its archiving and information management platform with a Records Management feature to cut the cost and risk of retiring legacy applications and reducing the technical debt of content management systems and back-office applications.

Archive360 Records Management is custom-designed for an environment in which many organisations need help ensuring the long-term preservation of voluminous records that originated in, and still reside in, solutions set to be decommissioned.

For example it imports each company’s pre-existing taxonomy, making it possible to support specific classification needs, as well as retention and disposition policies. It also offers advanced functionality for event-based retention, schedule overrides for legal holds and litigation support.

It provides entitlement-based search and access with ongoing defensible disposition, including full pre-disposition reports and disposition-approval workflows.

The new release also delivers considerable advances in scalability. Archive360’s latest release can scale to onboard anywhere from 1 Terabyte of data per day to more than 1.5 Petabytes per month, even as it respects complex requirements for infrastructure and information security, data privacy, data sovereignty, and other regulatory obligations.

The company ingests 50 Terabytes of data a day from one conglomerate, manages more than six billion objects at another, and processes 33 million objects a day for a government agency.

Archive360 Security Gateway gives users full control of their infrastructure and information security with a Zero Trust architecture - organisations move to the cloud on their own terms, with freedoms the company says no SaaS provider can match.

This includes the ability to incorporate each organisation’s specific security protocols for both infrastructure security and information security. Archive360 ujsers retain full ownership and management of their encryption keys - a major advantage over SaaS arrangements

http://www.archive360.com