ATCO Australia pivots to the Cloud

Australian energy company ATCO Australia, responsible for developing, building, owning and operating energy infrastructure assets, has moved its information management solutions to the OpenText Cloud.

Operating in a highly regulated industry, ATCO uses OpenText Extended ECM Platform to manage, secure and govern their information assets, from legal and operational documents to contracts and work orders. Recently, the company shifted their information management system from on-premises to the OpenText Content Cloud to gain efficiency.

“With OpenText Cloud Managed Services, we no longer have to maintain infrastructure or worry about upgrades and patches,” said Chris Marshall, General Manager IT at ATCO Australia.

“We use the cloud service to access and govern documents in our information management system, which OpenText looks after for us. By moving to the cloud, access speeds are much faster—almost twice as fast. Additionally, we are now using the latest features and functionality with integration into leading business applications like Microsoft 365.”

Additionally, remote access to documentation and external sharing was essential to keep ATCO’s operations running smoothly during the pandemic.

With the Extended ECM mobile app, employees have access to information stored in OpenText Extended ECM from anywhere, on almost any device.

OpenText Core Share enables field workers to access and share up-to-date information, including safety procedures.