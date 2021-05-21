Micro Focus earns Challenger status for AI and ML

Analyst firm Omdia has highlighted the inbuilt AI and ML capabilities of Micro Focus’ Information Management and Governance solutions in naming the firm as a ‘Challenger’ in its latest report, “Selecting a Content Services Platform Solution”.

The report evaluated solutions across a series of features and functionality assessments developed by Omdia analysts, and found that Micro Focus’ Content Manager, IDOL, and Unified Endpoint Management solutions, respectively, excelled in governance and security.

According to Omdia, the report serves as a guide to help inform the selection process as customers of medium to large enterprises (typically in the financial services, technology, media and telecoms, as well as government sectors) consider content management deployment options.

Overall, the report found that Micro Focus’ “strongest areas are content analysis, document management and collaboration, and search,” and that “[Micro Focus’] emphasis on governance and security make it an ideal solution for enterprises in regulated industries.”

“The recognition by Omdia is an important validation of our hard work and dedication to meeting our customers' increasingly challenging needs,” said Rick Carlson, VP, Product Management at Micro Focus.

“We remain diligent in driving improvements and enhancements that benefit our customer experience, with our recent Citadel announcement as well as product roadmap and feature enhancements we expect to continue to move upward and to the right in future Omdia reports.”

Omdia highlighted the following Micro Focus strengths across its end-to-end information management offerings:

The inclusion of IDOL provides a differentiator for Micro Focus in terms of AI and ML features, as its capabilities are way beyond those of many of its competitors.

Because its content management and collaboration capabilities are part of a larger information management and governance product group, Micro Focus offers a number of capabilities that help provide the additional security measures required to support enterprises as they manage large numbers of home workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Micro Focus provides extensive analytics capabilities, which are embedded with IDOL to provide valuable insights that are applied throughout the product set.

Click here to access a complimentary copy of the Omdia Universe, Selecting a Content Services Platform Solution 2021 Report.