Study identifies Teams Data as Compliance Concern

Microsoft Teams adaption skyrocketed in 2020; however, IT decision-makers remain split as to whether they are managing this data compliantly

ZL Tech, a developer of information governance and compliance solutions, has announced the results of a study investigating Microsoft Team’s native arching and third-party compliance systems capabilities. Conducted by Osterman Research, the study surveyed 143 IT leaders at mid- and large-scale enterprises, all of whom are currently using Microsoft Teams.

Due in large part to the global pandemic that mandated virtual collaboration, Microsoft Teams adoption has skyrocketed in recent years, with over 145 million daily users in April 2021. However, this decision was often made without fully considering how usage would affect legal and regulatory compliance.

The survey found that when considering whether to incorporate Microsoft Teams, compliance and legal professionals were two of the three least influential decision-makers.

When asked whether Microsoft Team’s native archiving capabilities were sufficient to meet their compliance requirements, only 54% of respondents fully agreed.

Some leading concerns are Microsoft Teams’ inability to capture source files and documents (48%), quotes (36%), and audio in meetings (35%) and calls (35%). Looking to the future, only 40% of respondents think Microsoft Teams’ native archiving tools will meet their various requirements in the next three years.

Regardless of whether the respondents’ Microsoft Teams archiving capabilities were sufficient for their needs, Microsoft Teams data has already been required in the last year for eDiscovery (49%), internal investigations (49%), and regulatory audits (30%).

Of respondents currently archiving Microsoft Teams, over half (52%) believe that third-party archiving tools are superior to native capabilities. The leading reasons IT leaders considered a third-party solution were to search across multiple platforms in-place (54%), to capture all Microsoft Teams data (53%), and to have a single platform for archiving, eDiscovery, and compliance for multiple data sources (53%)