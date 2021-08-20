iCognition goes Platinum!

Information Management and Governance (IMG) specialist, iCognition, has been awarded Micro Focus Platinum Partner status.

“We thank Micro Focus for awarding us this Micro Focus Platinum membership, which is not only acknowledgement of our premium level of Micro Focus IMG product sales and service but recognises 18 years of partnership”, said Joe Mammoliti, iCognition CEO.

“iCognition is the longest serving reseller of the TRIM/Records Manager/Content Manager product globally, being the only enduring company that had a partnership with the Canberra-based originators of the product, TOWER Software.”

Platinum membership was awarded based on iCognition’s strong results in transitioning clients to the ISO27001 certified Content Manager-based cloud service, EDRMSaaS.Cloud, where iCognition has a broad portfolio of clients across the government (federal, state/territory and local), education, financial, justice and not-for-profit sectors.

One client, Perpetual Limited, will be speaking at the upcoming Micro Focus Information Management & Governance (IM&G) Forum 2021 about Perpetual’s journey in transitioning its records management to iCognition’s EDRMSaaS, and the benefits it has achieved.

“We are extremely proud that our team has been justly awarded Platinum partnership,” said Mr Mammoliti.

“Coming off the back of our ISO27001 Information Security Management certification, it recognises our high-quality service, support and solutions based upon Micro Focus IMG products, and is further evidence of our trusted advisor status, and the qualifications, experience and professionalism of our staff. We have worked hard to ensure that our cloud hosted Content Manager-based IMG solution is world-class and supported by the best on-boarding and support services to ensure our clients achieve and maintain the transformational outcomes they are seeking.”

iCognition's long-term partnership success was celebrated by Peter Fuller, Managing Director Micro Focus, Australia & New Zealand, who said “Congratulations to iCognition for being recognised into the premium tier as a Micro Focus Platinum Partner. Our partners are integral to Micro Focus’ continued success, with iCognition ensuring and delivering the highest levels of product knowledge, project implementation and exceptional customer satisfaction. As a long-term Micro Focus partner we look forward sharing much continued success and growth with the iCognition team.”

This appreciation was further supported by Brandon Voight, IMG Lead for Micro Focus, Australia & New Zealand, who said “The information and records management industries are in a constant state of digital transformation. As our customers continue their journey of modernisation, they are assisted ably by our wonderful partners.

“For over 30 years, our partners have played a vital role in helping our customers deploy, manage, upgrade, improve, and streamline their content management capability, to meet ever-changing customer needs. iCognition have been a long-time Micro Focus partner, and I congratulate them for their recognition as a Micro Focus Platinum Partner and I also thank them for everything they do for our customers to expand on the value of our software.”

https://www.icognition.com.au/