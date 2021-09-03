iCognition clients win Micro Focus awards

Clients of Information Management and Governance (IMG) specialist, iCognition, have received Micro Focus Software Realize Customer Awards at the Micro Focus Information Management and Governance Forum 2021. Perpetual Limited received the award for Financial Services Information Management Modernisation, and Griffith University received the award for Technology Excellence.

“We are extremely proud that our customers have been awarded these Micro Focus awards,” said Joe Mammoliti, iCognition CEO.

“A huge congratulations to the teams at Perpetual Limited and Griffith University from all of us at iCognition. This is a just reward for the hard work and innovation you have applied to your business problems. We are honoured to be working with you and appreciate your confidence in us to deliver solutions to your business problems.”

Perpetual Limited received the award for Financial Services Information Management Modernisation for successfully transitioning an aging TRIM system to a secure cloud. This aging TRIM system had multiple integrations and was reaching end of life.

Used across the enterprise, this system is considered critical as it manages vital records for clients, including trust and mortgage records. Customers, such as large banks, entrust both digital and hardcopy records to Perpetual for safe keeping and the management of funding allocation.

Perpetual considered transitioning the system to SharePoint but realised it was not well suited to managing and securing such vital records to the standard they required. They also realised that their organisation did not have the skills and experience required to manage and maintain the system. They sought a partner who could upgrade their system, including working with the Perpetual outsourcers, Fujitsu, and SharePoint support partner Ensyst to upgrade the integrations, and transition them to a highly secure cloud environment and manage the system as a service.

iCognition was selected to undertake a ‘lift, shift and upgrade’ of the existing system to the iCognition Cloud, EDRMSaaS.

Security was a prime driver and iCognition’s ability to offer an end-to-end ISO27001 certified service based on IRAP certified infrastructure managed that risk.

Griffith University

Griffith University received the award for Technology Excellence. The University was facing challenges with information sprawl coming from their Microsoft 365 applications – Teams, SharePoint, Exchange and OneDrive. They gained control and governance of their information by implementing Office 365RMBOT, a Microsoft 365 to Content Manager microservice that harnesses the capabilities of the Microsoft Power Automate platform with Content Manager.

Griffith University started their Microsoft 365 integration journey by implementing robotic process automation for their SharePoint based contract management system called ‘Converge Point’. Within this solution, process automation has been put in place which monitors for any new and updated contracts the University receives, these are then automatically captured and updated into Content Manager based on intuitive, real-time business rule decision making.

This automated integration allows the University to ensure their recordkeeping compliance and long-time storage preservation for contract management, while providing users with the ability to interact with their native contract management interface.

“It has been a pleasure working with these clients, and we congratulate them. Their success is our success,” said Mr Mammoliti. “We look forward to an ongoing partnership with the clients to deliver further value to them”.

https://www.icognition.com.au/