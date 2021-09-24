Servgard brings digitalisation of construction industry a step closer

A Brisbane-based developer of blockchain-based technology for to the construction and facilities management industries, has announced that its smart contracts platform is ready to go into beta with selected partners.

“Talks with industry and government bodies have been overwhelmingly positive, and the development process has reached a point where we are excited to launch the Servgard platform.” says W. Luke Spiller, Servgard co-founder and CEO.

Servgard acts as a complete ecosystem for owners, regulators and contractors to verify outcomes and manage payments in a decentralised and transparent way. This is made possible through blockchain technology utilising the Servgard token (SVG). The result is greater probity, timeliness and cost saving.

So how does Servgard work? The ecosystem is a suite of apps for phone and desktop which utilise smart contracts for automatic verification of compliance and milestones. Payments are facilitated through the use of the SVG in escrow wallets.

But payments are not the only type of “smart contract” enabled by the system, which can be set up to verify a broad range of project steps and outcomes along the entire life cycle.

“The transparency of having contracts on the blockchain results in better outcomes for everyone.” continues Spiller.

“Regulators are enthusiastic about the potential, and as someone with a background in the trades, I’m keen that the Servgard system results in fair and timely payments and fewer disputes.”

Servgard was founded in Brisbane in 2020 by a team led by W. Luke Spiller, infrastructure project management veteran and lecturer at James Cook University. Its mission its to bring transparency and cost savings to the construction industry worldwide, through the use of smart blockchain technology.

While the beta platform is not yet available to the public, interested parties are invited to visit servgard.io, read the Whitepaper, and consider applying for the SVG Whitelist.