EzeScan builds a case for Legal Practice Management

Foir the modern law firm, staying competitive and profitable requires being able to retrieve and action critical information in a timely manner.

LEAP is a leading global secure document management system that helps law firms improve collaboration by allowing attorneys to easily create, store and share documents, correspondence, searches and forms in one intuitive location.

With intelligent capture capabilities, EzeScan delivers a fast method to capture and register both hard copy and digital born documents directly into LEAP. EzeScan helps streamline legal workflows and get matter documents to a legal team faster, by converting manual processes into highly automated digital workflows.

EzeScan’s LEAP Integration offers:

Effortless document capture and registration capabilities

High volume batch capture for large case files

Automated naming and filing of documents into LEAP

Ability to browse and upload to document folders and sub folders

Inbuilt lookup functionality with LEAP to easily apply matter and client metadata

Web browser interface for QA checking and validation, registration, workflow on any device, anytime, anywhere

Text searchable PDF/A compliant output

With EzeScan’s intelligent capture capabilities, documents are correctly named, distributed, filed and uploaded to the correct matter location in LEAP, transforming time-consuming manual business processes into highly automated digital workflows from the moment information enters the business.

EzeScan provides scanning, image enhancement, data capture, validation, and upload automation. All designed to limit the amount of user intervention and help law firms ingest information faster.

EzeScan’s Remote Indexing WebApp provides the ability to securely capture and action matter-related documents from any location. Capture documents from your MFD or upload digital born documents when they are out of the office, directly to matter files in LEAP.

EzeScan’s web browser interface enables staff to QA, validate and register their documents from their computer or mobile device, anytime, anywhere. By simply capturing one piece of information (e.g. Matter ID), EzeScan can perform a database lookup to return the rest of the information required to register new documents.

Digitise your existing case files

Effortlessly capture high volumes of existing case files with EzeScan’s professional production batch scanning capabilities. EzeScan supports many popular production scanners brands and models.

By digitising existing hardcopy matter files that have been sitting on shelves for years a legal team can effortlessly search and utilise information previously locked in hardcopy documents.

Automate your digital mailroom

EzeScan’s Digital Mailroom solution eliminate the delays inherent with physical mail distribution and get information to the correct people faster. Capture and distribute incoming correspondence instantly to users via the web browser interface and facilitate an agile working environment to ensure legal teams have quick, easy, compliant, and secure access to information wherever they are working.

For more information on EzeScan’s Intelligent Capture for LEAP, visit https://www.ezescan.com.au/solutions/ezescan-integrations/leap