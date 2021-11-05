Kofax 2022 Intelligent Automation Benchmark Study
When virtually any business workflow can be automated, which do enterprise executives say are the most important and deliver the greatest value? That’s the focus of an Intelligent Automation Benchmark Study just published by Kofax.
According to the global study, Australian organisations are focussed on the following high-value customer, operational and financial workflows:
85% - Accounts payable automation
83% - Invoice automation
82% - Transaction processing
82% - Document security management
81% - Other
81% - Claims processing
79% - Bank statement processing
75% - Onboarding
74% - Digital mailroom
“Australian organisations did an amazing job adjusting to the challenges of the past two years, but it’s clear that this is just the beginning of their digital transformation, with many still using costly and inefficient manual processes,” said Andy Mellor, Regional Vice President ANZ at Kofax.
“The good news is that unlike the rest of the world, they were less likely to have adopted partially manual processes, meaning their global counterparts’ transformations are far from complete. So, with the right end-to-end intelligent automation platform, Australian organisations can leapfrog ahead and unlock business data that will give them a competitive edge
Enterprises are prioritising these workflows for a variety of reasons, from improving the customer experience to driving better decision making. Specifically, local executives say automating these functions are providing the greatest benefits:
92% - Optimizing customer acquisition and retention
90% - Running the business
89% - Maximizing the value of IT investments
85% - Improving customer engagement across multiple channels
81% - Enhancing employee productivity and satisfaction
72% - Ensuring compliance, data management and security
71% - Transforming back-office operations
63% - Gaining customer insights through data analysis
Download the Benchmark Study HERE