Acquia Achieves Protected Classification Following IRAP Assessment

Acquia has successfully completed an Infosec Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment, confirming that Acquia Drupal Cloud has achieved the Australian government security status of “Protected” on selected deployments.

The IRAP assessment, which was conducted by a certified third-party, ensures cloud services are secured with automated and comprehensive security controls for authorised use by the Australian government.

Based on open source Drupal, Drupal Cloud allows organisations to quickly and securely assemble and deploy digital experiences such as websites, portals, microsites and mobile apps. Australian government agencies can now deploy the version of Drupal Cloud which best matches their requirements to leverage scalability, elasticity and data sharing for near-instant, secure and governed access to their entire network of data.

Steven Hayes, Acquia’s General Manager, Asia Pacific and Japan, said the completion of the IRAP assessment enables Acquia to work closely with all Australian government agencies on their website implementations and hosting, while ensuring even greater security.

“Meeting IRAP compliance at the ‘Protected’ level signifies Acquia’s continued investment in our security posture, as well as the region and public sector,” says Hayes.

“We look forward to working with Australian government departments and assisting them with their Drupal Cloud requirements.”

Australian government agencies can now purchase Drupal Cloud via the AWS Marketplace. This provides substantial savings for agencies already using AWS to reduce paperwork and streamline the RFP process. Any purchase of Drupal Cloud via AWS Marketplace will apply toward each agency’s cloud usage benefits.

Acquia is a founding member of the Drupal Steward Program, a web application firewall introduced by the Drupal Association and operated with the Drupal Security team. Acquia has implemented Drupal Steward protection across the entire Drupal Cloud platform. This provides seamless, immediate protection to customers by blocking malicious requests, giving their IT teams time to test and implement security updates on their own timelines.

Globally, Acquia’s solutions and cloud platform technology in recent years have also achieved the following security levels: FedRAMP, ISO27001, SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL (SOC 2) TYPE II, Federal Education Records Privacy Act (FERPA), HIPAA and PCI-DSS, and now IRAP accreditation.

https://www.acquia.com