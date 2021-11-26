ANZ Organisations Spending More on Software: IDC

With COVID-19 significantly increasing the pace of innovation, the beginning of 2021 had witnessed a strong rebound in software spending across ANZ. According to IDC's Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker, 1H2021, the total ANZ software market reached US$7.5 billion, showing a double-digit annual growth in both countries.

It grew by 20.6% year-over-year (YoY) in Australia and 20.4% - in New Zealand, during the first half of 2021. More organisations are embarking on their digitisation journeys and leveraging digital technologies. This is not only to remain afloat, but also to champion customer, employee and partner journey and support.

ANZ organisations continue to invest in cloud services to increase competitiveness, efficiency, business resiliency and support innovation. In 1H2021, cloud adoption showed a strong annual increase of 31%, where cloud revenues now represent 45% of the total ANZ software market.

Not surprisingly, the collaborative applications market witnessed the strongest annual growth (49%) and reached US$257.8 million across ANZ software market. Businesses keep heavily investing in Conferencing and Team Collaborative applications to support productivity, effective communications with clients and partners, and also very importantly – to promote engagement and a sense of belonging among employees in a new hybrid environment.

Artificial Intelligence Platforms have shown the second strongest YoY increase, growing by 35% across ANZ, reaching US$111.5 million. This rapid growth indicates strong demands from ANZ organisations in modernisation and streamlining of core business processes.

Implementation of AI Software services and Intelligent Knowledge discovery tools is on the rise to support decision-making, forecasting, and to improve business outcomes.

“In an increasingly digital-first world, an abundance of customer and business data fuels wider adoption of AI platforms," says Anastasia Antonova, Senior Market Analyst as IDC Australia/New Zealand.

“To stay on top of the game and meet individual customer needs, organisations across ANZ invest in intelligent process automation tools and leverage AI capabilities to revamp operational processes, improve customer and business data analysis, support decision-making and forecasting, and, as a result, ensuring flourishing customer experience”, Antonova continues.