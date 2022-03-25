New Leadership for the National Archives of Australia

Simon Froude has been announced as the new Director-General of the National Archives of Australia (National Archives). Five new members have also been appointed to the National Archives of Australia Advisory Council.

Currently Director of State Records of South Australia, Froude is responsible for overseeing records and archival management, freedom of information and privacy across the South Australian public sector.

His experience also includes roles as Manager, Government Recordkeeping, SA Department of the Premier and Cabinet; Manager, Records Management, SA Department for Education; and Records Manager, SA Department for Treasury and Finance.

Outgoing Director-General David Fricker posted on LinkedIn: “A big congratulations to Simon Froude on his appointment as Director-General National Archives of Australia. He comes to the role with excellent credentials and a great vision for archives, records management and integrity of public administration”

Froude’s appointment is for five years commencing on 23 May 2022.

The five members of the Council include reappointed Suzanne Hampel OAM and new appointees Ms Rachel Connors, Dr Anthony Dillon, Ms Alice Spalding and Ms Amy Low. All members have been appointed for a three-year term.

Senator Amanda Stoker welcomed the five appointees to the Council.

“The appointments mean the Council will be fully equipped with the expertise and personnel necessary to guide the institution through an important period of change and development.”

The Council provides advice on matters relating to the functions of the National Archives with each member providing guidance and support which is integral to the work of the National Archives.