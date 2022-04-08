David Fricker joins Compu-Stor

Compu-Stor has welcomed David Fricker to the business. David will be working with Compu-Stor as a Specialist Consultant – Information Management. David held the office of Director-General of the National Archives of Australia for ten years, from January 2012.

As the principal policymaker for federal government records and information management practices, he led the Commonwealth Government’s transition to ‘digital continuity’ in records and information management; embracing a comprehensive development and implementation of modernised information governance; digitisation and digital preservation standards; and security policies for the proper handling of sensitive records.

Prior to the National Archives, David was Deputy Director-General of ASIO, and brings a thorough understanding of security management, in particular the identification and mitigation of threats to information assets, whether in analogue or digital form.

David is an internationally recognised leader in the field of records management and archives. He was appointed President of the International Council on Archives in October 2014 and will complete his second term in September 2022. Since 2015 he has been a Vice-Chair of the UNESCO Memory of the World International Advisory Committee.

He is a professional member of the Australian Society of Archivists, and a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

In 2015 he was made Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters (‘Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres’) by the Republic of France.

Jeremy Manford, Compu-Stor’s CEO said, “David has an impressive working life - as recent Director-General of NAA, David’s position was instrumental in guiding NAA’s digital continuity strategy. With a wealth of experience and knowledge, David will work with Compu-Stor’s executive team as we continue to shape the digital transformation landscape. We are delighted that David has accepted a role with us. We support private and government sectors and having the counsel of someone of David’s calibre ensures a bright future. Over the last few years digital transformation has accelerated and we will continue to source the latest technology and people to provide our customers with expert advice. I am very pleased to welcome David as an adviser to our family business.”

David will provide strategic advice and guidance on the development and positioning of Compu-Stor’s services, ensuring that the solutions we provide will unlock the full potential of your organisation’s information assets – driving innovation and improving performance.

David Fricker, Compu-Stor’s Specialist Consultant – Information Management, said, ‘I am excited to be working with the team at Compu-Stor. It is a solid, reputable family-owned business but with the mindset of a start-up, with a vision for innovative information management services that helps their clients to lower costs, provides higher levels of service and develops new products. Whether it’s the Government or the corporate sector, the most successful Boards and CEOs realise that business success depends on their ability to realise the untapped value of their information holdings. I’ll be working with Compu-Stor’s management to align their service offering to deliver that capability.’

David has already provided numerous insights into how Compu-Stor can better support our government customers and we are excited to start sharing these soon. If you’d like to learn more of these insights and how we can support you and your organisation to achieve the goals within your Digital Strategy faster than ever before, call Compu-Stor now.

Compu-Stor is an Australian owned family business, which provides a range of information management solutions including Consulting, Records Management, Document Storage, Media Storage, Tape Transcription, Secure Destruction, Digital Transformation Solutions, Document Scanning, Digital Mailroom, 3PL warehouse solutions and much more.

With over three decades in the industry and as a trusted partner to private, local government and federal government, Compu-Stor brings a strong long-term partnership approach to each customer relationship.

Contact us today for a free initial exchange to see how we can help you: 1300 559 778

For more information, visit https://www.compu-stor.com.au/.