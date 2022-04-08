Insurer MSIG Asia transforms with OpenText

MSIG Singapore and MSIG Malaysia have implemented OpenText information management solutions to empower modern work, enhance omni-channel customer experiences, and drive operational efficiencies.

MSIG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited and a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group, is Asia's leading general insurance brand. Headquartered in Tokyo, MS & AD employs more than 10,000 people and maintains offices in close to 50 countries and regions worldwide.

"We actively strive to innovate our IT infrastructure and online capabilities to exceed customer and client expectations," said Joseph Yew, CIO at MSIG Asia.

"OpenText solutions empower us to maximize our operational efficiencies across different lines of businesses and locations, while helping to improve customer satisfaction and enhance convenience for customers who are increasingly requesting self-service insurance transactions."

Like other insurance providers, MSIG Asia faces shifting challenges, often steeped in massive amounts of data and hyper-digital expectations from customers. The coronavirus pandemic added complexity as a more distributed workforce strained to keep pace with highly regulated and collaborative processes as well as a growing necessity for digitization and self-service, internally and externally.

Even outside of pandemic conditions, insurance professionals need accessible insight and customers need convenient tools. To this purpose, digital insurance policy documents provide information via eco-friendly alternatives to paper documents while supporting

The Singapore headquarters for MSIG Asia built a digital workplace, enabling staff to perform their work from anywhere through office productivity tools and corporate applications.

“It is seamless. They can collaborate, connect, and even socialize … today, this sounds like a no brainer that every company needs a digital workplace, but many still had to be convinced,” said Yew. He said the best form of change management comes from digital ambassadors who help make digital transformation work.

To support its efforts focused on omnichannel customer acquisition and retention, MSIG Asia implemented information management solutions from OpenText. This included OpenText Extended ECM, OpenText AppWorks and OpenText Exstream.

OpenText Extended ECM integrates content services with lead applications, ensuring information is available wherever it is needed. MSIG Asia professionals can focus on work at hand, in the application they prefer, maintaining productivity and leveraging existing investments. Extended ECM works together with OpenText Intelligent Capture, a solution that automatically captures and interprets paper documents as well as scanned images, email and faxes through advanced OCR, ensuring all sources are subject to the same policies and procedures required by insurance regulators.

OpenText Exstream gathers data and content to build personalized, engaging customer experiences through multichannel communication. With mobile adaptive display and engagement analytics, the Customer Communications Management tool returns actionable insight.

OpenText AppWorks enables MSIG Asia business users to design, build and manage automated pathways for critical business processes. Through a common information layer and mobile-first focus, all workflow designs drive enterprise integration from any location.

MSIG Singapore leverages OpenText Extended ECM and OpenText Exstream for an ongoing project called GreenDocX that streamlines document management by digitizing paper and introducing e-services for renewals and other insurance transactions with customers.

“This will help to improve customer satisfaction and provide enhanced convenience to customers who are increasingly requesting self-service insurance transactions,” Yew said. “It will also improve operational efficiencies and reduce some operating expenses, since transactions can be done by the customers without our internal processing effort.”

Digital transformation at MSIG Malaysia included an initiative to automate 17 sales- and claims-related processes. Leveraging OpenText AppWorks, employees access a roles-based interface to manage, monitor and execute tasks—all tied to the core insurance and document management systems.

“There’s consistency to it,” Yew noted. “Business processes are now simplified and operationally effective.”