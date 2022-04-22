Annature and Barbeques Galore eSignature deal

Barbeques Galore has signed Annature to deliver the eSigning requirements for its headquarters staff administration requirements for internal documentation and select communication with 90 stores. For Barbeques Galore, the agreement helps reduce the admin burden for franchisees and removes the need for signing paper. For Annature, the Australian-owned electronic signature innovator, this latest deal further extends the company's footprint into retail.

Founded in 1977, Barbeques Galore is a market leader in BBQ retailing and also specialises in outdoor furniture and heating. It is also the exclusive Australian distributor for world-leading barbeque brands and accessories such as Zielger & Brown, while paving the way on customer experience as they redefine 'loyalty' with their Barbeque Legends Club, loyalty and programme.

"We've been on a journey the past couple of years, having invested significantly into our digital capability to enhance the customer experience. As part of the maturity journey, we're now looking into areas of productivity by leveraging this new technology backbone to optimise back-of-house processes and tasks," said Mitchell Koureas, CFO.

Innovation has long been at the heart of Barbeques Galore; from pioneering categories, products, and customer experience; so, it comes as no surprise the retailer is looking to leveraging blockchain technology. "Particularly in support of an Aussie start-up" added Koureas.

Annature is an Australian-owned eSigning solution with an integrated digital signature, identity verification, and payments platform built on blockchain technology. Annature was founded by Amreeta Abbott in 2020 and delivers a complete ISO 27001 certified Digital Transaction Management (DTM) solution.

"We love continuing to build out the blue-chip Aussie brands now trusting Annature with their eSigning needs," said Annature CEO and Founder, Amreeta Abbott.

Digitally savvy Barbeques Galore uses a white label version of the eSigning platform, automatically integrating it into its administrative processes. Annature can now be used by head office staff and franchisees throughout its 90-strong store network.

"And the great news is BBQs Galore head office can earn Qantas Points every time they eSign with Annature. As an exclusive eSigning Qantas Business Rewards partner, we love helping Australian businesses," Amreeta continued.



Amreeta Abbott is an award-winning entrepreneur behind NowInfinity. This industry-leading platform provided its cloud-based Documentation Suite, Corporate Messenger, Trust Register, and Super Comply products to more than 4,000 accounting firms responsible for around 750,000 entities. The company was sold to ASX-listed Class Limited (ASX: CL1) in 2020 for $A25 million. Today, she is either at the helm or on the board of multiple fintech organisations.

Annature an integrated digital signature, identity verification, and payments platform built on blockchain technology. Founded by Amreeta Abbott in 2020, Annature delivers a complete ISO 27001 certified Digital Transaction Management (DTM) solution. Annature integrates with leading document management solutions and cloud storage providers for easy adoption.

