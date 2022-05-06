Nominations are now open for the 2022 Bernadette Bean South Australian (SA) Records Management Service Excellence Award.

The award recognises and celebrates service excellence by eligible SA award nominees who have achieved, or are working towards, best practice and improvement in:

records and information management, archive or history collection practices, research or knowledge sharing

digital records and information management (e.g. EDRMS, ECM and business system), archives or history collection technologies and digital transformation

leadership, mentoring, innovation or dedication and contribution to the industry.

Nominations are encouraged for current or past eligible SA teams / groups, new practitioners, researchers, students, volunteers and other individuals - including quiet achievers or those who go the extra mile - whose outstanding records and information management, archives or history collection service deserves recognition.

Along with navigating the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and other disruptions, the last two years have continued to challenge us to find innovative, flexible and robust business practices, service delivery models, digital solutions and other opportunities to help organisations, teams and individuals adapt to working, collaborating, and accessing and sharing records and information remotely.

Among the challenges faced, we have seen increased demand for secure and integrated access to digital information and services, staff absences, and the capture and governance of records and information from geographically dispersed workers operating across hybrid business environments and ICT applications and platforms.

The award established in honour of the late Bernadette Bean provides a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge and reward outstanding achievements during these and other challenging times.

Visit the award website to learn more about Bernadette’s outstanding legacy; and the award purpose, eligibility criteria, timelines, donations and past winners.

The Records and Information Management Professionals Australasia (RIMPA) endorses and supports this award. The award winner will automatically be shortlisted as a nominee for the annual national RIMPA Company Outstanding Achievement Awards.

The 2022 award winner’s main prize is $1,000. In addition, RIMPA is generously contributing 12 months free RIMPA individual membership, as well as a complimentary invitation to attend the next RIMPA Live Convention Black Tie Gala Dinner and Company Awards Night. The award governance committee gratefully acknowledges RIMPA’s support of the award.

Nominations are open until 8th July 2022. The award winner will be announced by 15th August 2022.

Head over to the award nomination form webpage to download the nomination form and view the nomination process.