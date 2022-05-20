MediRecords to provide health records to ADF

Australian digital health company MediRecords will play a key role in a $A299 million overhaul of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) electronic health records system.

The new ‘health knowledge management system’, known as Joint Project 2060 Ph4, will be delivered by a consortium of Australian and international companies, led by Leidos Australia.

Joint Project 2060 Ph4 will see the ADF’s legacy system replaced with a modern, patient-centric solution that stores, aggregates and analyses health data and information for Defence personnel and connects GP and allied health care with emergency and hospital care.

This will ensure clinical information is accurately recorded and included in an ADF member’s health record to enable appropriate, on-going care, wherever they are serving.

MediRecords, which was instrumental in setting up the Federal Government’s Coronavirus Helpline, will provide the technology to deliver primary and allied health care to 85,000 ADF staff.

Matthew Galetto, MediRecords CEO

MediRecords Chief Executive and founder Matthew Galetto said the company looks forward to working in the consortium to provide clinical services to Defence.

“Leidos and Defence recognise that MediRecords has developed a leading Australian commercial off-the-shelf health care solution,” Mr Galetto said.

“The (health knowledge management) solution represents the next-generation health care technology,” said Mr Galetto. “Traditional legacy healthcare IT systems are not keeping pace with modern technology – especially when you have a global workforce with unique requirements.”

“MediRecords has the experience and capability to provide next generation cloud-based health care solutions.”

Work has started on the project, with initial operating capability planned for November 2023 and final operating capability in 2025. JP2060 Phase 4 is expected to create up to 187 fulltime jobs.

Other Australian companies in the winning consortium include Alcidion Group, Ascention, Coviu Global, Fred IT Group, Nous Group, Philips Electronics Australia, Precision Medical, and Titanium Solutions Australia.

MediRecords currently works with health providers, government departments and private enterprises across Australia.

“This Defence project will underpin our expansion strategy, bringing cloud-based health care solutions to companies and governments across Australia and internationally,” said Galetto.