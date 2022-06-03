Queensland to review government record-keeping

The Queensland Public Records Act 2002 will undergo a review to modernise and strengthen government record-keeping.

Minister for Communities and Housing, Minister for Digital Economy and Minister for the Arts, Leeanne Enoch, has formally appointed retired Supreme Court Judge, the Honourable Justice John Byrne AO RFQ, to lead a review of the Public Records Act 2002.

“Written in 2002, the Public Records Act does not take into account the digital advancements of the past 20 years and does not adequately represent all Queenslanders.

“The Act predates the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples 2007 so does not recognise the rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples nor does it provide any special provisions for First Nations communities,” Minister Enoch said.

The review highlights the Queensland Government’s commitment to integrity and governance in the public sector.

“I am delighted that Justice Byrne has agreed to conduct this important work to create a new and more comprehensive and inclusive Public Records Act which will enable efficient record-keeping in the digital environment and will include First Nations perspectives,” she said.

Minister Enoch said Justice Byrne will be supported by a panel of experts in information management, digital technology, archival practices, records related to Aboriginal peoples, and heritage aspects of public records.

“Making sure our legislation is up to date will give Queenslanders’ confidence in robust public record-keeping practices,” Minister Enoch said.

Justice Byrne welcomed the opportunity to review the State’s Public Records Act.

“It has been 20 years since the Act was written and there’s been significant societal and digital change during that time.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to make sure that the Act is dealing with the challenges of a modern Queensland and that it reflects community expectations.”

The Terms of Reference are available at: www.chde.qld.gov.au/about/initiatives/review-of-public-records-act