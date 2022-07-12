NSW Agency deploys EncompaaS for Compliance

The NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) has deployed the EncompaaS cloud platform to assist Machinery of Government changes and compliance with the State Records Act.

Deployment of EncompaaS follows a successful pilot which significantly reduced the time taken for DPE’s legal team to locate relevant documents in support of processes such as Government Information Public Access (GIPA) requests.

Over the coming years, DPE will transform its content management with EncompaaS. It will consolidate multiple records repositories, automate compliance and manage the majority of records in place within systems that staff use every day, including Microsoft 365.

In the next deployment phase, instead of DPE staff manually classifying documents and checking them into Content Manager, EncompaaS will automate the process for them. It will also automatically apply record keeping policies to file shares and M365 content, with zero impact on staff and the promise of greater efficiencies and operational savings for DPE

Hosted on Microsoft Azure, EncompaaS integrates with Microsoft 365 and data repositories such as Micro Focus Content Manager, file shares and others. With visual data discovery, AI metadata enrichment and automated compliance driven by policies, EncompaaS reduces risks associated with ungoverned content in SharePoint, Teams, file shares and other systems. Organisations can find relevant content in real time to better inform decisions and strategy, and more easily meet their broader obligations and objectives.

“When we talk to government or the private sector, the issues are the same – they are struggling to keep up with today’s complex data and regulatory requirements, let alone deliver value to the business and its customers,” said EncompaaS CEO Jesse Todd.

“In contrast, DPE is taking control of its information with innovative technologies and turning its vision for transparency, compliance and efficiency into a reality.”

EncompaaS specialises in regulated sectors, including government, financial services, and pharmaceuticals in Australia, the UK and the USA. The platform has been approved by Microsoft to run on Azure and is available in AppSource, the Azure Marketplace and through specialist provider Informotion. For more information, visit https://encompaas.cloud/