New Patient Health System for NT Hospitals

The Northern Territory Government has successfully rolled-out the first stage of its $A259 million patient health record system ‘Acacia’ – which is the biggest project of its type ever undertaken in the NT.

Acacia is digital clinical care software based upon InterSystems TrakCare that is now in use at Katherine Hospital.

Katherine Hospital is a major step towards the full implementation of the health investment which replaces six legacy clinical systems, and integrates a dozen more into a single digital ecosystem.

This project is delivering more than 100 jobs during its implementation, with InterSystems also supporting IT internships at Charles Darwin University through the project cycle.

Having a Territory-wide electronic patient record system allows continuing and consistent care, including for transient and often vulnerable Territorians living in remote communities.

Doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals are able to access information on patient allergies, alerts and medications making treatment decisions faster and with less risk.

Introduced first into Katherine Hospital, the system is being rolled-out in phases.

Minister for Corporate and Digital Development, Ngaree Ah Kit, said, “This is the biggest project of its type ever undertaken in the NT, with more than 20 years of patient data from multiple systems and care settings being migrated to Acacia.”