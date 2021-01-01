WyldLynx onboard with CyberRes security partnership

Micro Focus CyberRes has announced the launch of a new Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Program with solution provider WyldLynx as its first partner in the Asia Pacific.

The CyberRes MSSP Program provides flexible deployment and licensing options for all four of its cybersecurity product lines: ArcSight for security operations, Fortify for application security, NetIQ for identity and access management, and Voltage for data privacy and protection.

Errol LeBoydre, managing director, WyldLynx, said, “We have demonstrated our suitability for this program with extensive experience in helping clients find, analyse, secure, manage, and derive value from all data repositories using CyberRes products.

“Our membership in this program will further add to our ability to help clients protect their data now and into the future. The organisational challenge to understand, manage, secure, and derive value from data is constantly changing with an increasing focus on taking responsibility for all aspects of data privacy.

“The continual threat of data breaches and an ever-increasing unstructured data sprawl add to the complex nature of data management. In another first, we have also become the first design and protection partner for the APJ region, which enables us to be the voice for our clients, to help influence the direction and roadmap of the products which will offer data protection and security.

“This is an exciting opportunity, which will add value to our long-term relationships.”

Detailed information about the new CyberRes MSSP program is available at ​https://www.microfocus.com/en-us/cyberres/managed-security-provider-partner-program