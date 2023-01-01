Voltage Data Security Platform gets Analyst Tick

OpenText’s Voltage Data Security Platform, formerly a Micro Focus line of business known as CyberRes, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Data Security Platforms, Q1 2023 report. Voltage received the highest score possible in 15 criteria including data discovery, classification, tokenization, encryption, data masking, data access controls, privacy use cases, data and information governance use cases, among others.

Under the Strategy category, the Voltage platform received the highest scores possible, defined as superior to others in the evaluation, in the product vision and execution roadmap criteria.

As noted in the Forrester report, the Voltage Data Security Platform was praised by customers for its stability, scalability and performance. Customers spoke highly of product managers and support and called out the support staff for its depth of knowledge of the product itself and real-world customer and industry-specific requirements.

“Threat actors are relentless which means businesses must take better precautionary methods to protect data and create cyber resiliency. One of the best ways to protect high value sensitive data is through a truly integrated data security platform like Voltage,” said Muhi Majzoub, Executive Vice President, Chief Product Officer, Development at OpenText.

“We provide businesses with a powerful solution that delivers data security, privacy and governance in a single integrated platform. We are honoured that the Voltage Data Security Platform has been recognized in the Forrester Wave as a leader.”

The OpenText Voltage Data Security Platform helps secure organizations with continuous data discovery, insight, and protection to reduce risk and enable privacy by design.

Voltage’s leading format-preserving enterprise data protection techniques, such as tokenization, encryption, and hashing, address privacy compliance, payments standards and regulations, and data security, while also helping organizations achieve their financial and sustainability goals by solving IT issues such as legacy data clean-up, data preservation, application retirement, test data management, and secure cloud analytics.

For more information, view the report: The Forrester Wave: Data Security Platforms, Q1 2023