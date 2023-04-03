Paymerang acquires KwikTag and Sypht

US accounts payable automation specialist Paymerang, LLC , has announced the asset acquisition of KwikTag, an invoice automation provider for Microsoft Dynamics ERP systems, and the share acquisition of Sypht, an Australia-based AI data platform. The acquisition was completed on April 3, 2023.

This is the second acquisition completed by Paymerang since receiving an investment from Aldrich Capital in 2018.

KwikTag offers a cloud-based AP automation solution to clients across multiple industries and was the first to create a fully integrated Microsoft Dynamics document management and workflow platform designed for accounting teams. Sypht is an innovator in AI-powered data extraction and analytics.

This acquisition fits squarely within Paymerang’s strategic roadmap:

• It adds products with deep domain expertise and native integrations in the Microsoft ERP ecosystem, with a valuable community of channel partners.

• It adds a proprietary AI platform, with modern APIs and multi-document capability, that will help Paymerang expand its solutions for the office of the CFO.

• It adds an international presence with users in over twenty-five countries.

Both companies are SaaS-based, which will advance their integration into Paymerang. KwikTag customers will immediately get access to Paymerang’s payment automation solution.

The combined solutions will enable customers to:

• Save AP departments thousands of hours annually, reducing the time needed to process and pay invoices from weeks to minutes.

• Achieve peace of mind around data accuracy, security, and visibility while reducing the risk of payment fraud.

• Improve data extraction and visibility into cash flow while minimizing manual data entry.

Founded in 2010, Paymerang provides a streamlined invoice and payment automation platform.

www.paymerang.com