How rapidMATION’s email solution is utilising OpenAI and ChatGPT

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is well and truly here, and it is transforming businesses daily. AI has a wide range of uses in businesses, and one scenario that is not discussed enough is how AI can assist with inbound email communications.

rapidMATION, an Australian-based Intelligent Automation consulting services company, has recognised this connection and has a clear vision for how to utilise it.

As everyone knows, SMBs to multi-national organisations receive hundreds or even thousands of emails daily from customers, distributors, partners and more. Sorting through such a large scale of communications is a task that is not to be treated lightly, and the time needed to review, classify, and then action them is enormous.

What if there was a solution to automatically analyse and classify every incoming email, which would then allow you to see which requests you may be able to automate?

That is where rapidMATION's Triagr comes in.

Triagr is powered by Azure OpenAI and the Microsoft platform, which means that you get the power of a Large Language Model (LLM) with the peace of mind knowing that the data and security is all taken care of by the Microsoft Azure platform.

Analyse, Classify, and Automate

Triagr works like this. Inbound emails are automatically analysed and classified by Triagr into your company’s custom categories. The solution will automatically classify the email, review the sentiment and tone of the email, and provides a summarised description of the email. The email will then automatically be moved into an email inbox folder based on the categorisation.

The outcome is that all inbound emails are automatically analysed, classified, and then moved to the correct email inbox folder.

You can then review reports on how many inbound emails you are receiving in any day, week, month, or year in each category and what the tone and sentiment is in these emails. Once you have this visibility, you can then start to identify which of the inbound requests you may be able to automate.

When speaking to categories, different businesses will need different types of categories. Common categories that rapidMATION has seen are Billing and Account Enquiries, Complaints or Feedback, General Enquiries, Product Information Requests, and Technical Support Enquiries.

Part of Triagr's efficiency is that there is no pre-work required. Other solutions would require businesses to submit hundreds or thousands of emails into a machine learning (ML) model so that the model gets to understand your business and your categories, but rapidMATION's Triagr doesn't need this, saving businesses weeks or even months required for other solutions.

