Singapore-based start-up, OneView has secured $A4 million in seed funding from ADERA Global, Beyon Connect, part of the Beyon Group, and New Zealand-based Cumulo9 to introduce an innovative digital platform for secure communication of documents and facilitating value-added e-services.

ONEVIEW's platform aims to revolutionise bill payments by transforming the interaction between consumers and senders, thereby simplifying everyday digital communications with a more convenient, sustainable, and spam-free experience.

ONEVIEW plans to roll out digital post box and communication services by the end of the year in Singapore, enabling users to easily access their documents and communications from multiple billers and senders within a single app.

Using Singapore as a testbed for the Southeast Asian region, ONEVIEW aims to set the benchmark for innovative, eco-friendly digital solutions that improve people's lives. By partnering with key players in the industry such as ADERA Global, Beyon Connect, and Cumulo9, ONEVIEW's platform offers a comprehensive solution that meets the needs of both consumers and senders.

ADERA Global, headquartered in Singapore, is a leader in data security and automation, serving global banks, financial institutions, telecommunications and government agencies around the world.

Beyon Connect, part of the Beyon group based in Bahrain, is a provider of new technologies with great innovation potential, Software-as-a-Service platforms, and advanced IT solutions for both the public and private sectors in the MENA region.

New Zealand-based Cumulo9 provides business services for the digital delivery of transactional documents, as well as CCM (Customer Communications) solutions throughout APAC.

ONEVIEW aims to enable effective and secure communications between government, agencies, business enterprises and individuals in Singapore. The platform is designed to simplify secure document transmission and encourage greater digitization of utilising embedded e-services to fulfill actions such as payments, document verification and other value-added services.

ONEVIEW will reduce the need for paper bills, thus reducing carbon footprint and promoting sustainability.

"Our mission is to revolutionize the way people pay and manage their important documents such as bills, while also helping Singapore achieve its vision of becoming a Smart Nation," said LEE Kok How, CEO of ONEVIEW.

"Our app is designed to simplify the process, save users time and hassle, and help them stay on top of their action items, such as payments, with ease. With the support of our investors, we are confident that our platform will set a new standard for digital bill payment services in the region, while contributing to Singapore's vision of a Smart Nation."

https://oneview.sg/